GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 23,400 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,496,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,104 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,682,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 187,687 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.4% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 437,675 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.6 %

AQN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.