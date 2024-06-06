GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSCU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,105,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,538,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $21,670,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,060,000.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

