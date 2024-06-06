G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.5 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 11.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 232,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.26.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
