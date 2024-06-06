Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading Up 2.5%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Furukawa Electric Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

About Furukawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.