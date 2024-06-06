Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Jonathan M. Grandon Sells 1,391 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.11. 208,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,507. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 41.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

