Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $51.55 Average PT from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

