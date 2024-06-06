First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.61. 30,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 59,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $167.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

