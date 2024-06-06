First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.98. 71,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 59,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 261,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 41.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,959 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4,091.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

