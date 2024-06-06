F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells $377,842.50 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F5 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $166.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average is $179.63. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in F5 by 55.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in F5 by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 by 358.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

