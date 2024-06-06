Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Ying Liu Sells 8,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Ying Liu sold 8,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,985.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY remained flat at $1.43 during trading on Thursday. 36,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,058. The company has a market cap of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

