Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.84 and last traded at $108.84. Approximately 2,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.90.

Exor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97.

About Exor

(Get Free Report)

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.