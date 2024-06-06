EVR (LON:EVRH) Shares Up 1.1%

EVR Holdings PLC (LON:EVRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 18,540,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 5,832,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

EVR Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £81.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.75.

EVR Company Profile

EVR Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

