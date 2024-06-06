Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik Sells 7,500 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 417,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth $11,628,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

