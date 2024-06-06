Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.95

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.95 and traded as high as $39.46. Euroseas shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 38,902 shares.

Euroseas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $272.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Euroseas Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 49.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

