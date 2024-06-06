Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.95

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.95 and traded as high as $39.46. Euroseas shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 38,902 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $272.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
