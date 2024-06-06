Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.33 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $29.37 or 0.00041339 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $164.97 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,053.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.85 or 0.00695036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00119713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00229923 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00089476 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,406,486 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

