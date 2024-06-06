Estienne De Klerk Purchases 41,600 Shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) insider Estienne De Klerk purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,840.00 ($67,006.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54.

Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. Since 2009, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion3 total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion3.

