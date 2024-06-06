Estienne De Klerk Purchases 41,600 Shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) insider Estienne De Klerk purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,840.00 ($67,006.71).
Growthpoint Properties Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54.
About Growthpoint Properties Australia
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Growthpoint Properties Australia
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.