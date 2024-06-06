ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.77 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 68.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 75.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $99.77 million and approximately $5,362.62 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

