Energi (NRG) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $779,454.01 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00051864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,453,441 coins and its circulating supply is 77,453,397 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

