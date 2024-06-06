EMG Holdings L.P. Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. UDR comprises approximately 0.8% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.54. 464,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,899. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

