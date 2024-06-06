Emergent BioSolutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,129 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 305% compared to the typical volume of 1,265 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 436,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,312,934 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

EBS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 1,577,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,848. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

