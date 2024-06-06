ELIS Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $28,929.25 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00011985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,751.89 or 0.99980902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012430 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00107427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004006 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02650232 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,588.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

