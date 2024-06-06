Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Shares Up 12.4%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 1,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Elis Stock Up 12.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

Elis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.