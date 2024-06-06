Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,885,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350,900 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $402,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Elbit Systems by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESLT traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.80. 42,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,379. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.56 and its 200-day moving average is $205.75. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.