Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $224,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE URI opened at $640.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $353.49 and a one year high of $732.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $676.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.