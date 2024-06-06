Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Up 0.6%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.06 and last traded at $87.62. 305,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,456,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after buying an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

