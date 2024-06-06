Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stake Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $38,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. 317,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.