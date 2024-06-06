Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.32.
