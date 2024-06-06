EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.41.

Shares of EGP opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.64. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after buying an additional 368,954 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $58,974,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,813,000 after buying an additional 226,169 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after buying an additional 210,207 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

