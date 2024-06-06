DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $34,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. 1,931,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.