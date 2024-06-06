DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells $773,290.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $773,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,279.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $694,900.00.

DASH opened at $110.58 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $143.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

