Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $114.38 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

