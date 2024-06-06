Desjardins Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$116.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$137.00 to C$116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.00.

BRP stock opened at C$86.49 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

