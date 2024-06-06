Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DNLI stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,429 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

