Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Deluxe Trading Down 1.2 %

Deluxe stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 131,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Deluxe by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

