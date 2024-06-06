DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.87

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00084373 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012152 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 733.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.