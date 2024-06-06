Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells $1,307,489.70 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,483. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 340.41, a PEG ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

