Daniel P. Burkland Sells 7,698 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FIVN traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 2,073,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,241. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

