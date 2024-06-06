Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,467,000 after buying an additional 155,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.59. 519,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

