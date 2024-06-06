Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,178 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 872,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043,301. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $174.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

