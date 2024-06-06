Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,586. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

