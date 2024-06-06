Critical Comparison: Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) vs. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anglo American and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 3 2 0 2.40 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anglo American currently has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential upside of 32.00%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Anglo American’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anglo American is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Anglo American has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.21% 5.39% 4.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.65 billion N/A $283.00 million N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 2.74 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Anglo American on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

