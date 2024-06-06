Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $13.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,883,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 31,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -424.95%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

