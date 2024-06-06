Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $13.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.81.
CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Point Energy
Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -424.95%.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
