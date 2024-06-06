Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Covenant has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $62,901.19 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

