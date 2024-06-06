Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.33. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 1,516,740 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

