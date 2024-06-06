Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Shares Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 44,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Core Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

About Core Gold

Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.

