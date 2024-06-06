Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $502.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $7,554,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

