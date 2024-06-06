Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €63.28 ($68.78) and last traded at €63.28 ($68.78). Approximately 16,503 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.08 ($67.48).
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.53.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
