CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,996 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.09% of CONMED worth $301,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in CONMED by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,513. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

