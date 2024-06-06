Conflux (CFX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $935.14 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $935.14 million and $35.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,656.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $492.56 or 0.00697120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00120218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00041141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00233265 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00088885 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,007,873,285 coins and its circulating supply is 4,045,386,849 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,007,660,353.62 with 4,045,160,340.35 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22353351 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $27,171,830.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

