Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

